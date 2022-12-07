National

SA must wean itself off coal for EVs to make sense, says VWSA

07 December 2022 - 20:30 Joe Bavier
VWSA MD Martina Biene. Picture: WERNER HILLS
VWSA MD Martina Biene. Picture: WERNER HILLS

SA must wean itself off coal if locally produced electric vehicles (EVs) — a key element of the government’s decarbonisation plan — are to be climate friendly, the country head of Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

Wealthy nations have already committed $8.5bn to help SA cut its emissions. The government is seeking roughly 10 times that amount, including R128bn to fund a transition to EVs.

Introducing EVs onto the domestic market makes little sense, however, while SA remains dependent on fossil fuels for power generation, said Volkswagen SA (VWSA) MD Martina Biene.

"The fundamental thing is that finally the source of power can’t be coal in the long-term for us to make EVs a thing which is not only an emission-free vehicle but also helps to save the climate," she said.

SA produces nearly 90% of its total energy supply from coal and has struggled to implement plans for new renewables capacity.

Biene said on the sidelines of a conference in Johannesburg that VW was counting on progress towards decarbonising the power sector to help it reach its own emissions-reduction targets.

"We want to be carbon neutral as a manufacturer, global manufacturer, by 2050 is the ultimate goal.… It only makes sense with renewable energy," she said.

Three-quarters of cars produced by SA’s motor industry, which accounts for 5% of GDP and more than 100,000 jobs, are exported, mostly to European countries.

But with Britain planning to ban sales of new internal combustion vehicles from 2030 and the EU following suit in 2035, the government has warned of an existential threat to the sector.

Biene said last month that the German carmaker’s SA facility is unlikely to produce EVs before 2035, and in the meantime would develop new markets for its petrol and diesel vehicles in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Reuters 

Africa gears up for auto industry free trade

Automotive manufacturers and officials are optimistic that the legal instruments needed for free trade in Africa will be agreed by the middle of next ...
3 days ago

Motor firms press government over new energy vehicles policy

Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
6 days ago

Car semiconductor shortage is easing, says leading supplier

VNC Automotive predicts that a lack of chips could suddenly become an oversupply
5 days ago
