×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

the ghost train

THE FINANCE GHOST: Roses among the JSE’s thorns

It may be hard to believe, but there have been some winning stocks on the JSE this year

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

We are three-quarters of the way through the year and the market is still dishing out punishment. The level of volatility is incredible, evidenced by days like last Friday when the resource 10 index fell by 7%.

A JSE top 40 exchange traded fund (ETF) would be down 13.8% this year. The local equity market has made you significantly poorer in 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.