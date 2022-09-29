The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
We are three-quarters of the way through the year and the market is still dishing out punishment. The level of volatility is incredible, evidenced by days like last Friday when the resource 10 index fell by 7%.
A JSE top 40 exchange traded fund (ETF) would be down 13.8% this year. The local equity market has made you significantly poorer in 2022...
the ghost train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Roses among the JSE’s thorns
It may be hard to believe, but there have been some winning stocks on the JSE this year
