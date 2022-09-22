FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
At a US technology conference on September 8, Apple CEO Tim Cook demonstrated forcefully — though unintentionally — that his company cares more about profit than about looking after the best interests of its customers.
An audience member at Vox Media’s Code 2022 Conference asked Cook to open Apple’s iMessage to industry messaging standard Rich Communication Services, or RCS. The standard was developed under the auspices of global mobile industry body GSMA as a protocol to replace SMS on mobile devices...
McLeod Computing
DUNCAN MCLEOD: The arrogance of Apple
Its rejection of an industry protocol for mobile devices shows it cares little about its customers
