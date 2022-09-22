×

Opinion

McLeod Computing

DUNCAN MCLEOD: The arrogance of Apple

Its rejection of an industry protocol for mobile devices shows it cares little about its customers

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 05:00

At a US technology conference on September 8, Apple CEO Tim Cook demonstrated forcefully — though unintentionally — that his company cares more about profit than about looking after the best interests of its customers.

An audience member at Vox Media’s Code 2022 Conference asked Cook to open Apple’s iMessage to  industry messaging standard Rich Communication Services, or RCS. The standard was developed under the auspices of global mobile industry body GSMA as a protocol to replace SMS on mobile devices...

