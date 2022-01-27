GIULIETTA TALEVI: What’s behind the rise and rise of cryptocurrencies

The ructions that we’ve seen in the world’s stock and cryptocurrency markets over the past two weeks probably come as little surprise to the authors of The End of Money, a truly gripping – and at times terrifying – read, released late last year by authors David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli.

Much of the extreme volatility experienced this week – the JSE, for example, plunged more than 3% on Monday and dropped again on Tuesday before rallying on Wednesday – is due to nervousness over how many rate hikes the mighty US Federal Reserve will have to implement this year to contain rampant US inflation. (That’s in addition to the withdrawal of the monetary heroin it’s fed markets since the start of the pandemic in 2020; that is, the end of its bond market purchases, which are set to begin in March.)

While punters were quick to pounce on Fed chair Jay Powell’s refusal on Wednesday night to say whether a rate hike will be implemented at each of its committee meetings this year, his assertion that “it is not possible to predict with confidence what path for rates will prove appropriate” but that his team would be “humble and nimble” towards the incoming data seemed reasonable. But US markets erased all their gains during the 25 or so minutes Powell answered questions, which seems a bit petulant considering that everyone expected the Fed to start hiking rates in March anyway.

Still, Buckham tells the FM, “we think the Fed has gone mad”.

Buckham is specifically referring to the unprecedented increase in the size of the Fed’s balance sheet in the years since the global financial crisis of 2008, when US and other monetary authorities flooded the world with liquidity to drive down interest rates and help businesses and individuals out of the wreckage created by the US subprime lending crisis.

The Fed’s balance sheet now sits at an incredible $9-trillion, from less than $1-trillion in 2004, and the End of Money authors argue that the Fed has created a system “that has become addicted to monetary stimulus”.

It is a key factor in the bull market we have enjoyed for well over a decade now. It is also, in the view of the book’s authors, one of the main factors behind the rise and rise of cryptocurrencies.

The discussion on crypto is one of the central themes in the book; namely, the argument that the world has lost a dangerous amount of trust in fiat money and banking institutions – contributing to the end of money as we know it.

Buckham, who majored in maths, says he’s not changed his view on crypto at all. “It’s a really stupid idea which has been stolen from cryptography.”

“I think the acolytes of bitcoin and the zealots of crypto are cult-like, where there is zero tolerance for argumentation. But that $2-trillion market only exists because of the ridiculous excess money that has been created by the Federal Reserve, so all of this is only happening because of very poor macroeconomic policy,” he argues.

The authors describe the cryptocurrency mania as “a dangerous idea” that will only “accelerate chaos and disorder”.

“There are now thousands of different money replicants in circulation that are not backed by binding government declarations but rather by essentially pointless, never-ending mathematical problems.”

Buckham says: “That’s all a decentralised ledger is: thousands of people around the world using their computers to validate a set of transactions, called a block, by encapsulating it in a cryptographic problem. They’re solving a problem whose answers we already know. It’s offensive to the human condition to waste energy and it’s equivalent to throwing trust out of the window.”