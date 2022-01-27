Opinion CHRIS ROPER: The NFT emperor has no clothes NFTs are all the rage. While they’ve democratised the process of making art for profit, there’s no accounting for taste — or rational determination of value

It used to be accepted wisdom that there are two things you don’t discuss around the dinner table: politics and religion. How times have changed. Thanks to the blessedly insane great leveller that is social media, everyone now seems empowered to add their counterfeit two cents to any discussion, and it doesn’t matter what your point of view is. All that matters is that you have one.

Politics and religion are now fair game, at least in the more democratic spaces of the world. I assume this is because, courtesy of having their noses rubbed in the everyday ordure of misinformation online, everyone has realised it’s all a giant game, and that people choose what they believe based on whatever the last meme was that they shared...