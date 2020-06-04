JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Off to the bar fridge I go

With South Africans returning to their local liquor stores this week, retailers have had to stock up on the most popular brands of beer, wine and spirits.

Local favourites including Klipdrift and Richelieu brandies, Amarula, Hunter’s Dry and Savanna ciders, JC le Roux and wines including Nederburg, Two Oceans and Durbanville Hills are all owned by locally listed Distell.

Most brands, however, are owned by global multinationals.

Let us start at the beer fridge.

Following its acquisition of SABMiller, AB InBev is the largest brewer in the world, with brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona (outside of the US) and Castle.

But high debt levels due to the takeover, combined with weakness in emerging markets since 2016, has put pressure on AB InBev’s profitability.

The company’s primary listing is in Belgium, with a secondary listing in Joburg.

It is actively trying to address its weak balance sheet, having recently sold a minority stake in its Asia-Pacific business for $5bn.

And in a further step towards cutting debt, AB InBev announced this week that it had concluded the sale of its Australian business to Japanese brewer Asahi for $11bn in enterprise value. But debt is still uncomfortably high and we believe AB InBev’s current valuation does not offer a margin of safety.

While South Africans remain fixated on their two locally listed players, there is, in fact, a bigger universe of options out there.

You might not have heard of Molson Coors, but this US-listed brewer bought the Miller brands in 2016, and also owns Coors and Carling Black Label.