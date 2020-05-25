Distell share price jumps as government lifts ban on liquor sales
The company’s share price enjoyed its biggest one-day rise since April 28
25 May 2020 - 13:07
The share price for wine and spirit maker Distell was on track for its best day in almost a month on Monday as the government announced the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol at the end of the month.
At 12.10pm Distell’s share price had gained 6.06% to R78.70, its biggest one-day rise since April 28. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the return of liquor sales under certain restrictions, as part of the easing of lockdown measures from June 1 to level 3.
