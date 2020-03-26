Money & Investing AB Inbev: World loses taste for beer Recent stock market armageddon is a cautionary tale for companies, like AB Inbev, that were forged with heavy debts BL PREMIUM

Market dislocations test the character of even the most resilient investor.

After five years of nearly zero returns on the JSE, to have not only the 2019 recovery obliterated, but markets fall by a quarter on top of that in just over a month, feels like Armageddon.