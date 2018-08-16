MTN unfazed by difficult regimes

"Angola is a bit different, because it has embarked on a formal process to award a fourth licence, and we are participating in that. Again, I think that will take some time.

"These are exciting opportunities for us — but obviously the business case must make sense."

MTN already operates in 24 markets, though it is exiting its business in Cyprus, its only European operation. The group is conducting an ongoing portfolio review of its markets to assess its businesses.

Shuter said the group will consider divestments where it cannot be the number one or two player, where growth prospects are dim, where the regulatory regime is a hindrance, or where the trading environment is unstable.

"This means, for example, that some of the markets in the more war-torn areas will always be under review, to make sure that the risks of continuing there are outweighed by the long-term benefits we foresee in being in those countries."

All MTN’s Middle Eastern businesses are experiencing a period of instability. Brutal wars are ongoing in Syria — MTN applies "hyperinflation accounting" to that unit – as well as in Afghanistan and Yemen.

The group has written down the value of its operation in Yemen by R149m.

Further, it now faces the prospect of not being able to bring back the R3.4bn still trapped in Iran after the US decided to reinstate sanctions on that country.

Despite this, all its Middle Eastern operations, bar Yemen, are still growing profits.

In Syria, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in local currency terms were up 31% in the six months ended June. Ebitda rose 10% in Afghanistan and 16% in Iran, but fell 23% in Yemen. The Iranian business performed well in the six months ended June. Things are about to get a whole lot tougher in that country, however.

Analysts say the group may have a problem if it decides to leave one or more of its more challenging territories, as it may struggle to find eager buyers.

MTN reported last week that group ebitda rose 17% in constant currency terms, thanks to a 10.2% rise in service revenues and healthier margins. Shuter said standout performers were Nigeria and Ghana.

But analysts say the strong operational result was offset largely by risks in Iran and an unexpected increase in debt, which MTN blames partially on currency movements — as much as 53% of its holding company debt is dollar denominated.

Group net debt rose to R69.8bn at the end of June, from R57.1bn six months earlier, though Shuter said gearing would fall in the second half thanks to the sale of the Cypriot business and public listings of the Nigerian and Ghanaian units.