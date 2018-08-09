EOH finds its knight in Stephen van Coller

The day troubled tech firm EOH announced Stephen van Coller as new CEO, its share price leapt 22%, adding R1.3bn to its market capitalisation.

That’s some appointment.

Currently MTN’s group vice-president for digital services, Van Coller is best known for his decade at the helm of Barclays Africa’s corporate and investment bank, which grew new legs under his watch. Before that he spent almost 10 years at Deutsche Bank, where he was head of its global banking business in SA.

It’s tempting to say EOH has found a knight to save it from the perils of declining confidence and the poisoned chalice of having won government contracts during the Gupta-led years of state capture. Certainly, Van Coller has a solid reputation as a smart, talented executive with a record of stringent corporate governance.

Already, some steps have been taken in the right direction. EOH has sold the 2015 acquisitions that resulted in the revelations and is trying to rebuild its reputation. A complicated margin call resulting in a share sale by two directors in December 2017 caused panic among investors and didn’t help.

Van Coller is the ideal man for the job. His assuredness as a banker and the trust he instils can already be seen at its share level.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a share price bounce on a single person arriving, so there must be other things at play and therein lies the opportunity. The stock was clearly undervalued. The fundamental value is more rightly represented now than before," a bemused Van Coller tells the FM.

He wasn’t looking for a job, he says, but he did his homework on EOH and got mostly positive feedback. "Most of the big customers I knew from my banking days gave it good reviews."

He thinks EOH has "a long tail" of customers, using the phrase to describe the way a business can have smaller, niche customers that collectively contribute to the bottom line. "It’s not relying on four or five or six customers … It’s quite a federated business. It’s vertically integrated and unique in some interesting verticals, including in consulting, design and hosting."

He also likes how EOH has always been able to demonstrate a "lot of innovation at scale" while getting "leading-edge ideas implemented".

This, he believes, "gives you a foundation to grow the business", which employs "good, competitive, capable people". He likes its corporate culture, including its focus on youth development and education. "With a little bit of restructuring you have almost got a Bidvest of tech," he says.