GLOBAL MARKETS: Cryptocrackdown

Cryptocurrency exchanges will be subjected to rules to prevent digital coins such as bitcoin being used for money laundering, according to global watchdog Financial Action Task Force. It’s the first worldwide regulatory attempt to constrain cryptocurrencies. Countries will be compelled to register and supervise exchanges and custodians, which will have to carry out detailed checks on customers and report suspicious transactions, it says.

Reuters

WeWork has struck one of its biggest European deals, with HSBC agreeing to lease more than 1,000 desks in London at what the shared-office provider says will be the world’s largest co-working space. The UK bank is to take 1,135 desks on a multiyear agreement at the US group’s Two Southbank Place development in Waterloo, WeWork says. The deal makes HSBC — which also occupies WeWork space in Hong Kong and elsewhere — one of the shared-office provider’s largest tenants globally.

The Financial Times