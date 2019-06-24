Companies / Property

WeWork to open Cape Town office in late 2019

New York-based provider of shared-office space recently announced its entry into the SA market via a shared workspace in Rosebank, Johannesburg

24 June 2019 - 10:01 Nick Hedley
WeWork signage is displayed outside a location in the Seaport neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Photographer: Adam Glamzman/Bloomberg
WeWork, the New York-based provider of shared-office space that is preparing to go public, plans to enter the Cape Town market in late 2019.

The group, which is backed by Japan’s Softbank and is said to be worth $47bn (R671bn), recently announced its entry into the SA market via a shared workspace in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

In Cape Town, WeWork will take up four floors at the 80 Strand Street building, which is co-owned by JSE-listed Emira Property Fund and Swish Property Group.

The workspace is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019, WeWork said on Monday.

“Since announcing our expansion to SA, we’ve seen great interest from companies of all sizes, including Naspers, who will be moving into our first location in Johannesburg later this year,” said Patrick Nelson, head of WeWork’s real estate operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett said the recent upgrade of the 80 Strand building “has created an ideal home for WeWork and its members in the city, and will no doubt become a bustling hub for growing businesses in Cape Town”.

