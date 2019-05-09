GLOBAL MARKETS: May makes new Brexit moves

May makes new Brexit moves

British Prime Minister Theresa May has carried out "scenario planning" for a second Brexit vote in case parliament forces her to call one, the Daily Telegraph has reported. May is simultaneously holding talks with the opposition Labour Party on a compromise exit strategy without having to call another referendum. Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU has paralysed the political system. There is huge uncertainty over how, when, and even if Britain will leave the common market. Reuters

Readying for a strike?

The US government is deploying a naval carrier strike group and bombers to the Middle East in response to troubling "indications and warnings" from Iran, and to show that the US will retaliate with "unrelenting force" to any attack, says national security adviser John Bolton. The move is meant to send a "clear and unmistakable message" of the US’s resolve to Tehran. The US has slapped sanctions against Iranian oil, in an attempt to end the nation’s oil exports. Reuters