CHECKOUT COUNTER: Jaguar to axe 4,500 jobs

2. AB InBev’s bond moment

AB InBev is staging one of the biggest bond sales of the new year to refinance some of its $100bn debt load. The brewer is finalising the pricing for a $15.5bn bond offering, with plans to reportedly sell senior unsecured bonds in six parts.

Proceeds from the debt sale will be used to refinance some of the debt taken on by the company after its 2016 acquisition of SABMiller.