BACKSTORY: Andiswa Bata of FNB Commercial
The FM chats to Andiswa Bata, head of SME at FNB Commercial
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Look for the outcome that guarantees a win-win. That way, you will keep doing sustainable, repeat business.
What was your first job?
As a tutor during my university days.
How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?
I don’t remember, but I am sure I would have spent it on something I yearned for at the time as a student, such as a denim jacket and jeans combo — the classic “jean to jean” outfit.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Go where you are wanted, as those are the workplaces that will give you the best exposure and career growth.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would strive for quality education for all.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I make a delicious chicken korma.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not doing enough research on the area when I bought my first property. Despite renovating and owning the property for 10 years, in the end I sold at a loss because house prices in the area were stagnant.
What’s the best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The time and resources in doing good for others. It multiplies.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I have recently reread Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. No matter which career season I may find myself in, I find resonance with this book.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You are likely to have some spectacular fails, but those battle scars will strengthen your character.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Let’s take this offline”, especially when the right decision is clear. Be bold enough to make the call; it will save time and allow for corrective action to be taken sooner, where needed.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You will be OK with not being liked and supported by everyone. And not everyone who doesn’t back you is against you — they are just for themselves.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Intensify the efforts to get young people to vote. We need them invested in our country’s future.
