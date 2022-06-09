×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Franklin Templeton’s Danesh Ranchhod

The FM speaks to Danesh Ranchhod, vice-president and executive director at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity

09 June 2022 - 05:00
Danesh Ranchhod. Picture: Supplied
Danesh Ranchhod. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Spend time considering what could go wrong, and understand the downside risk in a range of scenarios.

What was your first job?

I was a casual waiter in an Asian restaurant while still at high school.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

In formal employment after university I was paid R7,500 a month. I made monthly contributions to my parents as rent while I still lived at home. I don’t recall buying anything special with the balance other than more formal wear for work.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That it is  OK to make mistakes, but when you do, make sure you own up to them. It builds strength of character and credibility over time.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

The unemployment crisis. I am aware that this is a magic-bullet answer, as the crisis is a symptom of other structural issues facing the country.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I am a minimalist in many aspects of my life, and I find that liberating. I don’t advertise it, though.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Not reading enough from an early age. As for a financial/hard-asset investment mistake, it was buying and selling the same property within a few months for personal reasons. It led to high friction costs.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

I bought shares in Phuthuma Nathi (a MultiChoice broad-based BEE entity) after its over-the-counter listing. I think there is always some luck in any investment; however, the shares traded at such exceptional value that it made the investment too attractive to ignore.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Always remain humble — often your success is partly a function of some luck or privilege that you don’t directly acknowledge.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

That life is less about having all the answers and more about the process of getting to them.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

For the longest time while at school I wanted to become a doctor. But I later got interested in the stock market after my dad told me about his experience during the 1987 market crash (also known as Black Monday).

BACKSTORY: FNB’s Lytania Johnson

The FM speaks to Lytania Johnson, chief risk officer for retail and commercial at FNB
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Corporate Image’s Tamra Capstick-Dale

Tamra Capstick-Dale tells the FM that her best investment was buying property abroad
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Thynk Capital’s Travis Meyer

The FM spoke to Travis Meyer, executive director at Thynk Capital
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tradehold plan is a typical Christo Wiese offer
Money & Investing
2.
PSG fledgling takes flight
Money & Investing
3.
Gold Fields CEO’s R103bn takeover gamble
Money & Investing
4.
Caxton’s tortuous takeover battle
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Alibaba, sell Snapchat
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Eaton SA’s Godfrey Marema

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Chris Green of Hogan Lovells

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: KFC’s Nolo Thobejane

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Johan Meyer of Wallettec

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Aspire Art’s Kholisa Thomas

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sarah Dusek of Enygma Ventures

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sanlam’s Nat Jabangwe

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.