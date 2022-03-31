BACKSTORY: Sanlam’s Nat Jabangwe
We questions group digital executive at Sanlam Nat Jabangwe
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
If purpose and value don’t add up, walk away, no matter how sexy the deal looks.
What was your first job?
In Atlanta, US, I got a chance to intern in mayor Shirley Franklin’s office. At the age of 21 I was responsible for passing the city’s first IT security policies.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I was quite lucky, my first graduate job was about £2,000. If you’re an African child you know what to do with that: the first spend is on your parents. I bought them both lovely outfits.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Travel widely. Diverse perspectives are super-important in life and in business.
What single thing would you fix in SA?
Financial inclusion through digital technology. The previous business I was involved with, and was CEO of, remains an incredible demonstration of the power of fintech. The EcoCash platform in Zimbabwe scaled to 12-million customers, financially including 90% of the adult population in six years. Mass scale should be a pan-African imperative.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I love art, literature, laughter and good dance. I’ve also sort of started surfing.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I was born in the UK, my parents are Zimbabwean. Deciding to come back to Africa full-time in 2014 has been one of my best life decisions yet.
Your worst investment mistake?
I find it unnatural to count losses. Some, ultimately, are gains. Some are lessons.
Your hardest life lesson so far?
Sometimes, it takes time and I’m often in a hurry to get on with the journey.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
I’d be in a great dancing band or defending injustices.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
If I were in any "hot country seat", I’d sure have a table where young people had a seat too — they are the custodians of our future — ensuring that their voice has a say on key actions and decisions.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.