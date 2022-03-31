BACKSTORY: Sanlam’s Nat Jabangwe

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

If purpose and value don’t add up, walk away, no matter how sexy the deal looks.

What was your first job?

In Atlanta, US, I got a chance to intern in mayor Shirley Franklin’s office. At the age of 21 I was responsible for passing the city’s first IT security policies.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I was quite lucky, my first graduate job was about £2,000. If you’re an African child you know what to do with that: the first spend is on your parents. I bought them both lovely outfits.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Travel widely. Diverse perspectives are super-important in life and in business.

What single thing would you fix in SA?

Financial inclusion through digital technology. The previous business I was involved with, and was CEO of, remains an incredible demonstration of the power of fintech. The EcoCash platform in Zimbabwe scaled to 12-million customers, financially including 90% of the adult population in six years. Mass scale should be a pan-African imperative.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I love art, literature, laughter and good dance. I’ve also sort of started surfing.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

I was born in the UK, my parents are Zimbabwean. Deciding to come back to Africa full-time in 2014 has been one of my best life decisions yet.

Your worst investment mistake?

I find it unnatural to count losses. Some, ultimately, are gains. Some are lessons.

Your hardest life lesson so far?

Sometimes, it takes time and I’m often in a hurry to get on with the journey.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

I’d be in a great dancing band or defending injustices.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

If I were in any "hot country seat", I’d sure have a table where young people had a seat too — they are the custodians of our future — ensuring that their voice has a say on key actions and decisions.