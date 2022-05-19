×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Thynk Capital’s Travis Meyer

The FM spoke to Travis Meyer, executive director at Thynk Capital

19 May 2022 - 05:00
Travis Meyer, executive director at Thynk Capital. Picture: Supplied
Travis Meyer, executive director at Thynk Capital. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Everyone leaves the table feeling a little bit unhappy. If you leave feeling like you’ve won, the other person has lost.

What was your first job?

At 16 I started fixing my friends’ cracked phone screens to make some money on weekends — it turned into my first business, which was an iPhone screen repair business.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R4,105.49. (I can be this specific because I have it framed in my office). I was a teller at PostNet. When I left school, I knew everything — as one does at 18 — and therefore didn’t think studying further was important. I started working at my local neighbourhood’s PostNet to earn some cash. (Needless to say, after a year, I enrolled at university).

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Be patient. To be fair, people did tell me this, but I wish I’d listened.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Corruption.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I have an adopted elephant brother.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Adversity breeds success.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You have a super hot girlfriend.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

No — I’ve tried my hand at so many different things — I’ve had the privilege of operating many businesses across the retail, telecoms and tech industries. And now I have the privilege of sitting on the other side of the table — as an investor and lender — and enabling entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I’d focus on making SA more investable: focus on GDP and exports, keep the currency competitive and interest rates low enough to encourage investments, especially by small firms. Government needs to support SMEs and startups to scale and succeed. And we need to upskill unemployed South Africans to improve their employability. In the long term, we need to invest in early education development.

BACKSTORY: Eaton SA’s Godfrey Marema

We speak to Godfrey Marema, MD at Eaton SA
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: KFC’s Nolo Thobejane

The FM spoke to Nolo Thobejane, head of KFC: rest of Sub-Saharan Africa
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Chris Green of Hogan Lovells

The FM spoke to Chris Green, partner at law firm Hogan Lovells
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WEBINAR | Making a positive impact through ...
Money & Investing
2.
Prosus’s Russian PR disaster
Money & Investing
3.
How black-owned asset manager Mianzo is ...
Money & Investing
4.
It’s Shoprite’s time to shine
Money & Investing
5.
YOUR MONEY: What can you do if your RA costs ...
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Sarah Dusek of Enygma Ventures

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Johan Meyer of Wallettec

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Aspire Art’s Kholisa Thomas

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sanlam’s Nat Jabangwe

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Uber Eats’s Nakampe Molewa

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Ravi Naidoo

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Absa’s Mugove Nyimo

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Zapper CEO Brett White

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.