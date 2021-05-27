BACKSTORY: Akani MD Zamani Letjane

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

First identify the risks, then satisfy yourself that this opportunity will make you money.

What was your first job?

Human resources practitioner at Murray & Roberts Building.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first salary was R500. I gave my parents R250, I opened a bank account with R30, and the balance was for my personal use.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Work hard and think in an entrepreneurial way.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Resuscitate all trade schools and equip communities with needed skills. Then rebuild infrastructure — for example, rail and roads.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I should have invested in Amazon and Naspers shares.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Relying on and trusting others in the hope that they will fulfil their promises.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Every person has a talent … and every person has the potential for greatness if they’re willing to use their talents.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Start executing on policy. For example, the land issue.