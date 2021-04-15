BACKSTORY: Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

A signed contract is the starting line, not the finish line. Always leave something on the table so that you have enough left to come back and do another deal in the future.

What was your first job?

My first job in the property industry was as a financial controller at Riverside Mall in Nelspruit. The thing about a first job is that you generally learn so much, and as a team we had great fun. In those days we still walked around and collected the rental from each store in person and we all helped each other where required — be it marketing, facilities or leasing, whatever needed to be done got done.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was long ago, so I can’t exactly remember. But our home and my daughter’s education and wellbeing were my highest priorities.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That there are no stupid questions!

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Making quality education available for every young person in the country — education that allows them to grow and learn in a way that creates an independent, hardworking mindset with a hunger for growth.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I love the idea of visiting new places, but I don’t like flying at all.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Every time I see a graph of what R10,000 invested in property stocks in the early 2000s would have grown into, I wish I’d had the conviction about investing in property back then that I have today.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

"And then the day came when the risk to remain tight, in a bud, became more painful than the risk it took to blossom." Doing nothing because you’re scared is a far greater risk than taking the step that scares you most!

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career?

Every so often when things get tough, I wish I was a florist with a large flower shop — what can bring more joy than beautiful flowers? But I love my career … and you will never find my home without fresh flowers.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

SA needs a fast-track solution for the vaccine rollout. I would allow the private sector to help getting our people vaccinated — I think there are many who are willing to take on this challenge and help; together we will make a difference.