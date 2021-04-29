BACKSTORY: BDO SA’s Servaas Kranhold

What is your one top tip for doing a deal?

Research and forward-thinking before jumping into a deal.

What was your first job?

Bank cashier/teller.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R2,000 a month. My father made me take out an annuity for 20% of the salary. The rest was for painting the town red.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

It’s OK to take a detour and endure challenges during your career, you just need to learn and build on them.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

I believe the way to build SA is through better basic education for all.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I’m a private pilot in my spare time and love flying to various destinations and to explore SA. I also collect cycads.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Investing in platinum shares. In the past year some platinum shares went up more than 220%, excluding any dividends.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Value who you are and your unique character qualities and how that sets you apart from others.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You will keep the friends you have. They will inspire you, mould you and admire you. Through the relationships you have built and people you have helped, you inspire them to become who they will be.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? If so, what would that career have been?

I would have loved to become an airline pilot, flying across the world, exploring different counties and cultures.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Create and invest in a culture of self-help and co-operation, whereby people identify and prevent unethical behaviour.