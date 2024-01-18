The grand scam in Endeavour Mining
Former Gold Fields CEO Ian Cockerill has been brought in at Endeavour Mining in the hope that he will restore the company’s battered reputation after allegations of serious misconduct against his predecessor
Why do retired executives take nonexecutive positions? As a way of staying in the game, because of the handy fees, or just for a change of pace? It doesn’t appear to be the latter for Ian Cockerill, a former CEO of Gold Fields, who in 2022 found himself conspicuously exposed as a board member of Russia-focused Polymetal International following the invasion of Ukraine.
Cockerill was thrust back into the limelight this month when he was appointed CEO of Endeavour Mining, a West African gold miner that had sacked its CEO of seven years, Sébastien de Montessus, amid allegations of “serious misconduct”, which De Montessus denies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.