Advertising giants on the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards jury
These heavy hitters will decide which agencies and individuals triumph in the annual awards celebrating business excellence in the creative industry
WATCH | Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA and chair of the FM AdFocus Awards, explains what sets these awards apart from the rest.
Twelve of the biggest names in SA's marketing, advertising and communications industry will be judging the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards this year.
First launched in 1990, these annual awards have become the litmus test for business excellence in the field.Not only are agencies and individuals recognised for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-round business acumen.
As is tradition with the FM AdFocus Awards, a number of new jurors will join second-term jury members as they determine 2023's winners in various categories (see entry details below).
The makeup of the jury has been designed to create a “special kind of alchemy’’ by bringing a diversity of talent, seniority and perspective to the table, which should encourage some interesting debates, says FM AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA.
“This year's jurors represent full breadth of the industry across agency size, discipline and client ecosystem. It's also the first time, to my knowledge, that we'll be welcoming a chief creative officer in the form of Pepe Marais to the judging panel.”
The founding partner and group CCO of Joe Public United, Marais was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in 2022 in recognition of his valuable contribution to the advertising industry. He was also recently featured on the Top 100 Chief Creative Officers list in the 2023 edition of The Drum's World Creative Rankings.
“I'd like to think that if the FM AdFocus conversation is about awarding the top businesses as creative businesses in our industry, it can’t be done in the absence of the lens of creativity,” says Marais. “I am first and foremost a businessperson. I just happen to be a creative in my role. So, I think what I'm going to bring to this jury is more balance to the conversation.”
Joining Marais as new members of the jury this year are:
- Thabang Skwambane, group CEO of the Nahana Group;
- Dean Oelschig, MD and founder of Halo;
- Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy CT; and
- Sadika Fakir, integrated media and digital director.
Returning alongside Gallarelli for a second term on the jury are:
- Firdous Osman, MD of Saatchi & Saatchi SA;
- Wandile Collis, founder of BlackSwan;
- Ana Carrapichano, founder and CEO of Mediology;
- Merissa Himraj, CEO of Wavemaker SA & SSA;
- Nimay Parekh, director of Accenture Song; and
- Zanele Zwane, MD of Duke.
For more information about the jurors, visit the FM AdFocus website.
Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards now
Register a free account on the FM AdFocus Awards website to submit your entries/nominations for accolades in these categories:
- Agency awards: Large Advertising Agency of the Year, Medium Advertising Agency of the Year, Small Advertising Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Specialist Agency of the Year, Public Relations Agency of the Year.
- Advertising awards: Partnership of the Year, African Impact, Transformation, Adaptability Award.
- Individual awards: Lifetime Achievement, Industry Leader of the Year, Shapeshifter, Student of the Year.
The award for the overall Group Agency of the Year Award will be selected by the jury from entrants for the various agency awards.
Entries are free and close at midnight on September 1 2023.