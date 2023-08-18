Advertising giants on the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards jury

The makeup of the jury has been designed to create a “special kind of alchemy’’ by bringing a diversity of talent, seniority and perspective to the table, which should encourage some interesting debates, says FM AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA.

“This year's jurors represent full breadth of the industry across agency size, discipline and client ecosystem. It's also the first time, to my knowledge, that we'll be welcoming a chief creative officer in the form of Pepe Marais to the judging panel.”

The founding partner and group CCO of Joe Public United, Marais was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in 2022 in recognition of his valuable contribution to the advertising industry. He was also recently featured on the Top 100 Chief Creative Officers list in the 2023 edition of The Drum's World Creative Rankings.

“I'd like to think that if the FM AdFocus conversation is about awarding the top businesses as creative businesses in our industry, it can’t be done in the absence of the lens of creativity,” says Marais. “I am first and foremost a businessperson. I just happen to be a creative in my role. So, I think what I'm going to bring to this jury is more balance to the conversation.”