Yes, it may entail some difficult changes, but the financial advantages of a one-car family can be profound
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
More and more listed companies are banning shareholders from speaking at their AGMs, insisting instead on text-based communication. It’s a slap in the face for engagement and corporate accountability
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
February is the month of love, dates, holiday trips, presents and possibly even planning a life together.
I recently had a candid conversation with my local hairdresser which evolved into a debate about money and relationships. It became apparent that the topic of finances within the context of a relationship is not freely spoken about. Some topics about finances are off limits and women in general are not comfortable broaching this subject freely with their significant others without coming across as overbearing or disrespectful, let alone as gold diggers solely after financial gain in a relationship. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to manage finances as a couple
Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
February is the month of love, dates, holiday trips, presents and possibly even planning a life together.
I recently had a candid conversation with my local hairdresser which evolved into a debate about money and relationships. It became apparent that the topic of finances within the context of a relationship is not freely spoken about. Some topics about finances are off limits and women in general are not comfortable broaching this subject freely with their significant others without coming across as overbearing or disrespectful, let alone as gold diggers solely after financial gain in a relationship. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.