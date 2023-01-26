Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
A chance encounter with history shows how the South African motor industry has changed … and hasn’t
South Africa plans to decriminalise sex work. Evidence suggests South Africa could see a drop in rapes and sexually transmitted infections for everyone if the bill goes through
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
For years, visitors to the Kruger National Park had few options but the bare-bones accommodation in the camps. Kruger Shalati has changed the game
The new year brings new goals, hopes, and most importantly, an opportunity to start over. When it comes to financial goals I like to break these down into a long-term financial goal, an investment goal, a paying-off-debt goal and a savings goal that speaks to your hobbies — travelling, for example.
One of my long-standing goals has been to diversify my income source. A few years ago the bank I worked for had to restructure. It was the longest week of my life, waiting to hear if my position was affected or if I was going to be retrenched. I remember wondering how I’d survive should I get retrenched. That experience left me wanting to create other income sources outside my monthly salary. One of the ways I do this is through investing, where you can make money in two ways...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ESTHER MUKUMBO: In search of the dividend grail
The beauty of building an investment portfolio is the sweet ka-ching! of dividends in your account, and the power this passive income brings
