Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
Mike Bosman appears to have an indomitable spirit. How else could he remain so upbeat after the past seven torrid months? But this is just as well. Indomitable is probably the attribute most needed to see the Spar Group through what is likely to be an extremely tough few years.
Of course, Bosman is hoping to relinquish his role as executive chair in the coming months with the planned appointment of a new CEO “hopefully in the next month or so”. But he will be remaining on as chair, a position he took up in mid-December when Graham O’Connor stepped down...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Spar’s sins sap its stock
On top of the weak rand, the retailer is battling profitability issues across various countries
Mike Bosman appears to have an indomitable spirit. How else could he remain so upbeat after the past seven torrid months? But this is just as well. Indomitable is probably the attribute most needed to see the Spar Group through what is likely to be an extremely tough few years.
Of course, Bosman is hoping to relinquish his role as executive chair in the coming months with the planned appointment of a new CEO “hopefully in the next month or so”. But he will be remaining on as chair, a position he took up in mid-December when Graham O’Connor stepped down...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.