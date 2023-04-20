Retailer chalks up largest growth in brand value, with premium dog food snapping at its heels
Despite tough trading conditions and soaring food price inflation, brands in the key retail sector are putting up a strong fight.
Spar is the fastest-growing South African brand, up 48% to a brand value of R21.4bn, according to the latest Brand Finance South Africa 100 ranking out this week...
BRANDS LEAGUE TABLE
Spar reaches for the stars
