Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will Spar scrap dividend to pay debt?

Company is facing slowing income, a weakening rand and high rates, while battling foreign-held debt

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 05:00 Katharine Child

When wholesaler Spar releases its half-year results on Wednesday, investors will be looking to see if it has breached its debt covenants, or if it will scrap dividends to free up cash to pay foreign bankers.

The company is facing slowing income, a weakening rand and high interest rates, while battling foreign-held debt...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.