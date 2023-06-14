An unexpected increase in US crude oil stocks of one-million barrels hints at weak demand, lowering prices of black gold
Transforming outdated recruitment systems to digital will liberate the working class from the clutches of joblessness
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Adidas accuses the German giant of underpaying taxes by R1.9bn
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Include this Mitsubishi SUV in your shopping list for the styling, good price and refined drive quality
Spar scraps dividend as it breaches debt covenants
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
Wholesaler Spar has withheld paying a dividend as it struggles with lower sales, challenges in implementing SAP software in SA and declining profitability in first half to end-March.
The group has high debt levels of R12.8bn, mostly in Ireland, and the weakening rand makes its foreign debt far more expensive, while high interest rates make local debt pricey...
