WATCH: Spar’s Mike Bosman on setbacks in its first half

Business Day TV speaks to executive chair and acting CEO Mike Bosman

14 June 2023 - 22:55
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Spar has been hit by a triple whammy. During the half-year period, the retailer had to contend with increased costs, elevated interest rates and IT-related challenges. This resulted in a 30% slump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s executive chair and acting CEO, Mike Bosman, for more insight into Spar’s financial performance.

