Newsmaker
Only SMEs can fix jobs crisis, says Sacci chief
But government pledges of support are all talk and no action, says Mtho Xulu
12 May 2024 - 05:53
Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), says only the small and medium business sector can create jobs quickly enough to end the country's unemployment crisis, but they're getting little support from government or big business.
“We need to have an honest conversation about what we actually mean when we say SMEs are the growth engine of the economy. How are big business and government demonstrating that?”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.