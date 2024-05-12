AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT: Democracy walks a tightrope in cyberspace
Governments have to tread carefully through this battleground of ideas
12 May 2024 - 05:50
The internet, once hailed as a beacon of free expression and connectivity, has become a double-edged sword, where voices can be amplified or silenced by algorithms or authoritarian regimes.
Democratic discourse lies at the heart of any free society. It's the mechanism through which ideas are debated, policies are scrutinised and those in power are held accountable. Cyberspace is therefore a battleground for ideas, and maintaining democratic discourse online is seen as a fundamental human rights obligation...
