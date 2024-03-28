Dipula in demand as tills ring in townships
Given the huge size of the township and rural economies, there is still lots of growth potential, says CEO Izak Petersen
28 March 2024 - 05:00
One would have assumed that shoppers in township and rural areas would be harder hit by surging food and fuel costs than their counterparts in upscale urban areas.
But Dipula Income Fund has yet to see any sign of a slowdown in spending in its sprawling portfolio of 86 retail properties. The real estate investment trust (Reit) is one of the JSE’s largest players in the convenience retail sector, with many of its properties in townships, rural areas and CBDs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.