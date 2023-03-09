Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
Better get used to it: South Africa’s reality is that Eskom can’t be fixed and load-shedding will end only as a result of private industry and individuals going off-grid, thereby reducing demand for Eskom power.
Pretty much everybody I speak to these days is doing their bit to go off-grid, either via a full solar system with inverter and battery, or just the backup battery and inverter...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Going solar? Here’s the off-grid tick list
The questions you need to ask and the fine print you need to read
