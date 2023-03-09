Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

SIMON BROWN: Going solar? Here’s the off-grid tick list

The questions you need to ask and the fine print you need to read

09 March 2023 - 05:00 SIMON BROWN

Better get used to it: South Africa’s reality is that Eskom can’t be fixed and load-shedding will end only as a result of private industry and individuals going off-grid, thereby reducing demand for Eskom power.

Pretty much everybody I speak to these days is doing their bit to go off-grid, either via a full solar system with inverter and battery, or just the backup battery and inverter...

