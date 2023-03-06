Companies / Industrials

Market loves Bidvest’s energy successes

Entry into the renewable sector, specifically solar panels, inverters and batteries, has been a resounding success, says the company

06 March 2023 - 20:57 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 06 March 2023 - 23:05

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest on Monday saw R12bn added to its market capitalisation after a surge of more than 15% in its share price as the group said it is well positioned to profit from renewed focus in the renewable sector as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.

The company said in its interim results that it expects activity to remain healthy in the renewable energy, mining, agricultural, tourism and hospitality sectors, adding to its bottom line. “Entry into the renewable sector, specifically solar panels, inverters and batteries, has been a resounding success.”..

