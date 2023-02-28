Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | WiSolar’s push for solar subscriptions
The growth of subscription solar services is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tonye Irims, founder and CEO at WiSolar.
The company sells and installs solar equipment for homes and businesses. It offers financing for such equipment and has developed a subscription model for solar. In essence, it pre-installs solar equipment in certain residential properties, then owners/tenants pay for using the equipment using tokens, as done with Eskom or Citypower but through its own platform.
With some solar systems costing R100,000 or more for a typical home, the business model is in response to growing demand for backup and alternative power in an environment in which consumers are strapped for cash
Irims explains the company’s business model, the growth of on-demand solar use, WiSolar’s approach to shifts in the market, and energy considerations from the national budget for 2023.
