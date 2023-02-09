Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

SIMON BROWN: Why renting, not buying, a home is best

It’s not a popular view in South Africa, but there are far too many added costs to home ownership to make it truly financially worthwhile

09 February 2023 - 05:00

There is very little debate in South Africa (and likely the rest of the world) on the issue of whether you should own your house or rent it. Everybody wants to own for two primary reasons.

First, people view it as a great investment and, second, the old theory is that if you’re renting you’re paying off somebody else’s bond and they’re making all the money...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.