Rupert ’s Reinet puzzle

Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers

02 February 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The market is taking an intense dislike to Reinet’s investment strategy, with the Rupert family-controlled company now offering a discount of about 42% on its NAV.

The business’s market value on the JSE is R65bn, vs a supposed NAV of R113bn. The JSE price also offers a roughly 20% discount on Reinet’s two biggest investments, UK-based financial services specialist Pension Insurance Corporation (PensCorp) and British American Tobacco (BAT), which collectively account for more than three-quarters of the portfolio value. ..

