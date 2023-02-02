Rupert ’s Reinet puzzle

Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
The market is taking an intense dislike to Reinet’s investment strategy, with the Rupert family-controlled company now offering a discount of about 42% on its NAV.
The business’s market value on the JSE is R65bn, vs a supposed NAV of R113bn. The JSE price also offers a roughly 20% discount on Reinet’s two biggest investments, UK-based financial services specialist Pension Insurance Corporation (PensCorp) and British American Tobacco (BAT), which collectively account for more than three-quarters of the portfolio value. ..
