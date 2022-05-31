Rupert’s Reinet ups dividend by double-digits amid nicotine boost
31 May 2022 - 08:35
Reinet Investments, the investment outfit chaired by Johann Rupert, says its net asset value rose by almost double digits in its year to end-March, lifted by a solid performance by British American Tobacco (BAT), its second-biggest asset, and a reduction in debt.
Net asset value rose to 9.4% to €5.9bn (R98bn) to end-March, with the group upping its dividend by 12% to 0.28 euro cents, which is about 47% higher than that paid in 2020...
