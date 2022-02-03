Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Reading Reinet runes Of the Ruperts’ three Rs, Reinet is the most confounding B L Premium

I am considering cashing in part of my oldest investment, and one I have been dabbling in since 1979 when I acquired an import copy of Pink Floyd’s Ummagumma for the princely sum of R11.99 from Michael’s Record Store in Grace Street in the old PE.

Vinyl, pundits will tell you, has made a remarkable comeback after being displaced by the clinical compact disc in the late 1980s. A stroll through Cape Town’s many second-hand vinyl boutiques will confirm that fairly steep prices are being asked for vinyl, depending on the pressing and other eccentricities. And the kids, I’m told, are stumping up happily...