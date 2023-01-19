An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
February is the end of the tax year for individuals and there are some things we can do regarding tax planning.
The first is your annual tax-free savings contribution of R36,000 per individual. If you haven’t invested the full amount, you should, subject to your budget, of course. It’s also worth checking with your spouse because maybe they’re a little short and you can top up their tax-free account if you have sufficient funds. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Tax hacks to get you started
You have a good five weeks to get your house in order before the February crunch — and there are more than a few ways to get savvy with the taxman
February is the end of the tax year for individuals and there are some things we can do regarding tax planning.
The first is your annual tax-free savings contribution of R36,000 per individual. If you haven’t invested the full amount, you should, subject to your budget, of course. It’s also worth checking with your spouse because maybe they’re a little short and you can top up their tax-free account if you have sufficient funds. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.