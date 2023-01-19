Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

SIMON BROWN: Tax hacks to get you started

You have a good five weeks to get your house in order before the February crunch — and there are more than a few ways to get savvy with the taxman

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 SIMON BROWN

February is the end of the tax year for individuals and there are some things we can do regarding tax planning.

The first is your annual tax-free savings contribution of R36,000 per individual. If you haven’t invested the full amount, you should, subject to your budget, of course. It’s also worth checking with your spouse because maybe they’re a little short and you can top up their tax-free account if you have sufficient funds. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.