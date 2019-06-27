Is the Northern Cape the new mining boom province?

The company has a large tenement portfolio within the geologically rich Areachap Belt of the Northern Cape which, despite many mineral discoveries between 1970 and 1998, has seen no major exploration for 20 to 30 years.

Resource consultant John Bristow says the activity in the Northern Cape is really just consolidating, churning and recycling of old assets.

Gerhard Meintjes, a geologist and the original owner of the Jacomynspan project — a nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals project which now forms part of Orion Minerals’ joint venture portfolio — says: "It is amazing how little is really new; it’s a case of looking at it with new eyes. Metallurgical processes have changed drastically. Old prospects might have been drilled but were potentially not economic to mine at the time. Now, with a better understanding of geological processes, something can be viable when it wasn’t 30 years ago."

Copper put the region on the map in 1685 when Simon van der Stel, the first governor of the Cape Colony, led an expedition north in search of fabled resources. He found copper in the mountains of Namaqualand, just outside what is now Springbok, but logistics thwarted any profitable production at the time. Production began there in earnest 150 years later, and then at the nearby Okiep copper mines. Over the years, copper has been mined profitably in the region and there was a fair amount of exploration. Activity dissipated in the 1980s when base metal prices remained depressed.

At Black Mountain Mining, northeast of Springbok, Anglo American began copper, lead and zinc production in 1980. It sold the operations to Vedanta Resources in 2011.