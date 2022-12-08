Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
I am a part-time economics student with a full-time job. I have an online share trading account but not in my personal capacity. How much should I save from my salary before I can safely resign and focus full-time on investing? Should I park these monthly savings in an exchange traded fund (ETF) until I reach the amount I need, meanwhile gaining the necessary knowledge and skills, or just invest and learn as I go? I don’t want to manage other people’s money, just my own. I’m thinking long term and not just a get-rich-overnight hustle. I am in my early 30s and don’t have a wife or children.
READER LETTER OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: How much cash do I need to give up my job and trade full-time?
A reader wants the maths on how much money is enough to allow him to give up the daily grind
