YOUR MONEY: Want to build an offshore portfolio? Here’s what you should know

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
The former president’s relationship with the truth has always been tenuous, at best
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
What are the cost implications for investing in a locally listed offshore ETF, a foreign-listed ETF or directly in underlying offshore equities?
— Name withheld
Answer:
We need to discern between the three different options to compare costs.
Offshore equities: Where the investor tries to replicate an index, as ETFs do, he/she would need to buy several stocks. This will attract fees for each trade (buy) transaction. In addition, the investor would be limited by his/her foreign investment allowance by the Reserve Bank. Finally, the investor will need to translate his/her rands into the hard currency of the bourse where the equities are listed. This type of investing is the most expensive of the three discussed here.
Foreign-listed ETFs: These ETFs, listed on a foreign stock exchange, have the benefit of lower transaction fees, or investment charges, than buying offshore equities outright. However, the investor will still need to translate his/her rands into hard currency and invest within their foreign investment allowance. A benefit, especially over the longer term, comes from the way in which capital gains tax is calculated on the capital appreciation. Because the asset and its appreciation are priced in a hard currency, rather than in rands, capital gains will be calculated on the average exchange rate of the rand against the hard currency.
Locally listed offshore ETFs: The biggest benefit of these ETFs is that they’re not considered as part of an investor’s foreign investment allowance. In addition, the investment charges on local ETFs, whether they’re invested in domestic or foreign assets, are quite transparent and published on a regular basis by the management companies overseeing them. Investors are also more familiar with the transaction or brokerage fees charged by their local brokers. A small pitfall may be the effect of a weakening rand on the capital gains tax an investor should eventually pay. The rand value of capital appreciation, should the rand weaken, will be used to calculate capital gains, capturing the rand’s full movement rather than just the average exchange rate.
— Nerina Visser is director of etfSA
We’d like to hear from you! E-mail yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER LETTER OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: Want to build an offshore portfolio? Here’s what you should know
What are the cost implications for investing in a locally listed offshore ETF, a foreign-listed ETF or directly in underlying offshore equities?
— Name withheld
Answer:
We need to discern between the three different options to compare costs.
Offshore equities: Where the investor tries to replicate an index, as ETFs do, he/she would need to buy several stocks. This will attract fees for each trade (buy) transaction. In addition, the investor would be limited by his/her foreign investment allowance by the Reserve Bank. Finally, the investor will need to translate his/her rands into the hard currency of the bourse where the equities are listed. This type of investing is the most expensive of the three discussed here.
Foreign-listed ETFs: These ETFs, listed on a foreign stock exchange, have the benefit of lower transaction fees, or investment charges, than buying offshore equities outright. However, the investor will still need to translate his/her rands into hard currency and invest within their foreign investment allowance. A benefit, especially over the longer term, comes from the way in which capital gains tax is calculated on the capital appreciation. Because the asset and its appreciation are priced in a hard currency, rather than in rands, capital gains will be calculated on the average exchange rate of the rand against the hard currency.
Locally listed offshore ETFs: The biggest benefit of these ETFs is that they’re not considered as part of an investor’s foreign investment allowance. In addition, the investment charges on local ETFs, whether they’re invested in domestic or foreign assets, are quite transparent and published on a regular basis by the management companies overseeing them. Investors are also more familiar with the transaction or brokerage fees charged by their local brokers. A small pitfall may be the effect of a weakening rand on the capital gains tax an investor should eventually pay. The rand value of capital appreciation, should the rand weaken, will be used to calculate capital gains, capturing the rand’s full movement rather than just the average exchange rate.
— Nerina Visser is director of etfSA
We’d like to hear from you! E-mail yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: Are tax-free accounts worth the bother?
YOUR MONEY: Tax-free saving for your kids can set them up nicely
YOUR MONEY: Are SA RAs still worth it?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
YOUR MONEY: Guaranteed pensions vs living annuities: what to pick
YOUR MONEY: Setting up a trading account for your child? Read this
YOUR MONEY: How do I move my pension?
YOUR MONEY: Retail bonds vs bond ETFs
YOUR MONEY: What’s the deal with the 20-year home loan?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.