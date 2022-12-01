Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy PPC, sell Truworths

Sven Forssman, head of equity sales at Kela Securities, on what the smart money is doing

01 December 2022 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Sven Forssman, head of equity sales at Kela Securities

BUY: PPC

PPC looks cheap on any measure at 226c, but a value unlock may take longer than expected.

First, the cement company is close to finalising its paperwork for government protection against imports, but the problem is that once complete, the government has 18 months to act and PPC has to weather challenges from importers. Further, it must at times resubmit its application for protection, as the International Trade Administration Commission requires latest volume sales figures for the process.

Second, PPC is struggling with production costs from inflation and rising interest rates, which will linger for the next year. The company has reduced overall group debt to less than R10bn, but it still has a long way to go.

Infrastructure spend is happening, though business confidence is still weak and there is a lack of confidence in SA Inc. But capacity has been taken out of the system in South Africa because Lafarge and AfriSam have withdrawn from some areas.

SELL: Truworths

Our dislike of credit-dependent retailers drives our view to be long PPC and short Truworths.

We believe credit-dependent industries should be avoided for the next year or two, based on results from consumer-orientated companies.

Not only is a high percentage of Truworths’ South African sales on credit (60%-70%), but its clothing is also 20%-30% pricier than that of Foschini and more expensive than Mr Price’s merchandise. So, with interest rates up 325 basis points this year and consumers more indebted, it is trading down. We expect the Truworths top-line to start slowing, which is negative for the company.

Also, the retail sector hasn’t grown much in the past seven years, so we can’t expect any significant uptick in revenue.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Mondi, sell Investec

Chantal Marx of FNB Wealth & Investments on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Honeywell, sell Transaction Capital

David Shapiro of Sasfin Securities on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Glencore, sell Telkom

Nick Kunze of Sanlam Private Wealth on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Behind Spar’s toxic governance fumble
Money & Investing
2.
Has the retail romp ended?
Money & Investing
3.
Does SA really need another bank?
Money & Investing
4.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy PPC, sell Truworths
Money & Investing
5.
BACKSTORY: David Lerche of Sanlam Private Wealth
Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.