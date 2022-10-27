Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Undeterred by South Africa’s woeful operating environment, Clicks Group is planning record capital investment of nearly R1bn in the new financial year.
That’ll take its store base from 840 now to a new longer-term target of 1,200. It means an opening rate of 40 to 50 new stores — and the same number of pharmacies — each year...
Why Clicks won’t stop its store rollout
The beauty and health retailer is still gung-ho on growing its store base by almost half — despite SA’s woeful economy
