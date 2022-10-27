×

Money & Investing

Why Clicks won’t stop its store rollout

The beauty and health retailer is still gung-ho on growing its store base by almost half — despite SA’s woeful economy

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Undeterred by South Africa’s woeful operating environment, Clicks Group is planning record capital investment of nearly R1bn in the new financial year.

That’ll take its store base from 840 now to a new longer-term target of 1,200. It means an opening rate of 40 to 50 new stores — and the same number of pharmacies — each year...

