SA asset managers face their ‘Blockbuster moment’

Even in SA, where we’ve had mixed fortunes in terms of economic growth, the asset management industry has continued to churn out decent profits on the back of chunky margins and great asset returns.

The future, however, looks very different. It’s hard to see the past repeating itself in terms of investment returns. All while assets and profit margins are coming under pressure from an ageing society drawing down savings and competitive forces driving down fees.

Global asset management giants, such as BlackRock, Vanguard and Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), have already made significant progress in positioning themselves for this shift.

Based on these and other global industry leaders, 10X Investments pinpoints four areas that will ultimately separate the winners from the losers in SA’s asset management industry.

1. Index-based investment strategies

Across the US, Europe, and now also Asia, index-based strategies account for a large, ever-growing share of investor portfolios. The reasoning is relatively straightforward. Often, for active managers, a large proportion of their return is the market rather than the active views.

By allocating to index strategies, investors can free up their budgets to allocate to high-conviction active managers in areas of the market where there is real value to be generated.

Let’s not forget that none of the world’s largest and most successful asset managers got there by focusing on active management. SA’s large asset managers, on the other hand, are still heavily geared towards active management, with index-based investing being driven largely by newer, smaller competitors.

2. Investment in technology

Global asset managers have invested heavily in technology — both to automate key processes and to improve the client experience.

Automation greatly reduces frictional costs, creating savings that can be passed on to the customer. Even more exciting is the enormous potential of technology to break down barriers to investing by creating tools that are easy to engage with. Think Google Maps, for a second. When we take the bespoke journeys the tool creates for us, we don’t even think of the artificial intelligence behind it. Imagine the same in saving for your future?

Over the coming decade, machine learning, blockchain and so on will reduce costs and provide accessible, bespoke and easy-to-understand platforms for consumers. The asset managers that don’t invest now will be left behind.

3. Individualised solutions for clients

The most successful asset managers will be those that move away from the old product-pushing approach towards delivering outcome-focused solutions for clients.

Traditional asset managers were set up to develop and sell products, not to create individualised solutions. Teams at these businesses still tend to operate in silos and have no real connection to customers.

4. Sustainable investing

The integration of the next generation of sustainable investing, or ESG (environmental, social and governance), is something asset managers should not ignore.

ESG initially emerged as a risk management tool or found its way into portfolios that excluded certain sectors, such as oil and gas. However, over the coming decades, ESG 2.0 will transform the role of asset management in the allocation of capital to companies that genuinely solve some of mankind’s biggest challenges, from tackling climate change to providing access to energy and education.