Women have a lot more to think about than pink tax when saving for retirement

This need for more savings adds to the problem that women tend to have less saved for various reasons, including that they earn less on average and that their careers are often interrupted by family responsibilities.

Also, many more women than men are just not saving at all. According to the 10X South African Retirement Reality Report 2021, 54% of women say they don’t have a retirement savings plan, compared with 46% of men.

This report is based on findings of the 2021 Brand Atlas Survey, which tracks the lifestyles of the universe of 15-million economically active South Africans (those living in households with a monthly income of more than R8,000). The report confirms that women continue to be less retirement-ready than men by many measures.

When including those who describe their retirement plan as “vague”, the number of women who are not preparing properly for retirement goes up to 77%. On the other side of the equation, only 5% of women said they were executing a well-considered retirement savings plan.

“If the generic guideline for retirement savers is to put away 15% of their income for 40 years, women should ideally target closer to 16.5%,” adds Gwele. “That way they set themselves up to avoid the common curse of SA women, who must so often depend on the kindness of others in their old age.”

Women tend to take fewer risks (as investors)

“Forgive the generalisation,” says Gwele, “but women are known to be more risk-averse than men, especially when it comes to finances.”

She points to the 10X South African Retirement Reality Report 2021, which found that only 14% of women invested their money for growth, compared with 24% of men.