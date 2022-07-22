Retirement annuities vs tax-free savings accounts: which is the wisest investment ?

Typically share dividends are taxed at 20% whereas interest is taxed at your marginal tax rate after deducting the allowed exclusion.

On the other hand, the contributions made to a TFSA can’t be deducted from your taxable income. A taxpayer is allowed to invest R36,000 a year with a lifetime limit of R500,000 into TFSAs.

“A TFSA allows an individual to invest and grow their money tax-free,” says Pottier. “Investments held in a TFSA are exempt from dividends withholding tax, income tax and capital gains tax.”

In addition to the tax deductibility of contributions and their annual caps, the government places restrictions on the allocation (which assets you can buy) of RAs. With TFSAs, though, there are no caps as to where you can invest — even offshore if that’s your thing.

In this regard, Pottier makes an interesting sum. “If you invested R36,000 a year in a TFSA from age 25, earning a 5% net real return (after inflation and fees), up to the lifetime limit, you would have about R2.6m, tax-free, at age 65 (in today’s money terms). This would afford you a sustainable monthly tax-free retirement income of around R10,400. If you need more, your TFSA alone won’t cut it. You will need to supplement your retirement savings in other ways.”

In the end, Pottier says it boils down to what an investor’s goals are. “If the investment goal is to provide for retirement, an RA is the most suitable and has most tax advantages. If the investment goal is simply to grow your wealth tax-free and retain access to your money, a TFSA is best.”

However, he adds, it doesn't have to be a coin toss between the two. “If you're lucky enough to have sufficient cash to contribute to a RA and a TFSA, then why not choose both?”

RA vs TSFA at a glance

The table below highlights how a RA and TFSA differ with respect to access to funds, investment allocation limits and withdrawals.