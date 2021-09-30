Money & Investing Remgro, unbundle the goods already! Remgro’s push towards its unlisted assets could herald a big unbundlings boom for the market stalwart B L Premium

Is investment behemoth Remgro on the cusp of a major portfolio rejig — and a rerating in its share price?

Despite a 52% rally in its share over the past year, Remgro still trades at a roughly 35% discount to its intrinsic NAV. Over five years, its shares have gone nowhere, and R100 invested in 2016 would now be worth just R85...